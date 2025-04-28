North Korea admits sending troops to support Russia in Ukraine war

Russian President Putin hails North Korean forces for fighting against Ukraine in Kursk

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 28, 2025
North Korea has first time admitted to sending troops to help Russia fight against Ukarine.

According to BBC, after Moscow publicly accepted the involvement of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine, Pyongyang’s military officially confirmed that its soldiers helped Russian forces "completely liberate" the Kursk border region.

In a statement released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday, April 28, 2025, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent troops to fight alongside Russian forces as part of the mutual defence treaty between two countries.

The KCNA quoted Kim as saying that soldiers were deployed to “annihilate and wipe out the Ukrainian neo-Nazi occupiers and liberate the Kursk area in cooperation with the Russian armed forces”.

“They who fought for justice are all heroes and representatives of the honour of the motherland. (North Korea) regards it as an honour to have an alliance with such a powerful state as the Russian Federation,” Kim added.

As per KCNA, Kim also said that the two countries have demonstrated their "alliance and brotherhood" in Kursk and a "friendship proven by blood" will contribute in expanding the relationship "in every way.” He also vowed to support Russian army again.

Putin thanked North Korean soldiers for their ‘heroism’

Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the first time, accepted the involvement of North Korean forces as he hailed their heroism and support.

In a statement by the Kremlin on Monday, Putin said that North Korean friends played an active role in pushing Ukrainian troops out of Kurs, and Russia highly appreciate their “heroism, high level of special training and dedication.”

He also extended his gratitude to the President of State Affairs, Comrade Kim Jong-un, the entire leadership and the people of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea).

Notably, as per Ukrainian officials, North Korea sent an estimated total of 14,000 troops, including 3,000 reinforcements, to replace those killed, injured or captured. 

