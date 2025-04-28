Lady Gaga performs first concert in 13 years ahead of Mayhem Ball tour

Lady Gaga has finally performed her first concert in 13 years!

On April 26 and April 27, the Grammy winner hit the stage for two back-to-back sold out ¡VIVA LA MAYHEM! concerts at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City.

During the first show, she read an emotional letter to fans in Spanish.

Gaga shared her letter via Billboard, “To all my beautiful little monsters who are here tonight, it is an honor for me to be here, in your beautiful country, performing for you. It’s been 13 years since the last time I was here. I hope you see how hard I’ve worked on stage tonight to show you how much I admire and respect you.”

The Paparazzi crooner continued, “I sincerely thank you for choosing to spend the night with me. Mexico City holds a special place in my heart because it’s where I ended my first stadium tour, the Monster Ball.”

Gaga delivered electrifying performance of many popular songs including Garden of Eden, Born This Way, Shallow and Bad Romance.

Lady Gaga honoured her fiancé, Michael Polansky, during the concert. She also made a surprising confession about her hit track, Blade of Grass.

Before performing Blade of Grass, Gaga confessed that it’s a song she wrote for Michael.

The Killah singer said, “I wrote this song for the person I love most in the world, my fiancé Michael. It’s on my new album, and I’ve never performed it before, but I really wanted to perform it here tonight.”

She added, “I just wanted to remind everyone, just for my life, that love can make us so happy. Always follow love and it will make you happy.”

To note, Gaga will soon embark on Mayhem Ball tour in July.

