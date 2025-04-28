Gemini AI to replace Google Assistant on tablets and smartwatches

Google claims that half a billion users now have access to these AI tools

Google has announced its plan to bring Gemini to devices, such as tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and Android-powered in-car infotainment systems.

Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed that it is currently working on replacing Google Assistant with Gemini on mobile devices, and the focus on other form factors will start after the AI-powered voice assistant has been made available on compatible smartphones.

The announcement was made by Google CEO Sundar Pichai during the company's 2025 Q1 earnings call.

Google set to bring Gemini to more devices

In a blog post, Pichai stated that Google has integrated Gemini models into all of its 15 platform-based products.

The tech giant claimed half a billion users now have access to these AI tools, as the company’s ongoing efforts now include replacing Google Assistant with Gemini.

Additionally, Pichai noted that the company will shift its focus to devices and platforms outside of mobile later this year.

This move indicates that the Google Assistant will eventually be retired.

To note, Gemini Live with Camera and Screen Sharing is now being expanded to all Android devices.

Recently, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the rollout of the features, which still require a Gemini Advanced subscription.

During the earnings call, the Google CEO took note of the company's growing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The company recently launched Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 2.5 Flash AI models in beta and plans to release stable versions of them soon.

It is worth noting that Google is now focusing on developing Gemini Robotics models.

