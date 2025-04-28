How to fix Oblivion Remastered crashing issue on PC

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has taken the players by storm, but it has its fair share of issues related to performance and stability.
The most noted issue is the game randomly crashing, followed by a UE5 post-crash screen notifying you about a GPU Crash Dump that resulted in a Fatal Error.
To note, there can be different reasons why you're seeing this issue in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.
GPU Crash Dump triggered is a common issue with games running on Unreal Engine 5, and Oblivion Remastered is no exception, as it normally happens when the game has a memory leak and consumes more GPU VRAM than required.
This guide has some of the suggested fixes that players can use to potentially fix the issue.
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered’s basic troubleshooting
Before jumping into more niche fixes, you should try the following basic fixes and check if the Oblivion Remastered crashing issue has been resolved.
1. Update GPU drivers: If you haven't updated your GPU drivers for a while, it's recommended that you do so. To note, the latest drivers offer helpful optimisation and bug fixes.
2. Verify game files: There are a few instances where a certain game file can get corrupted. To resolve this, simply verify the game files through Steam or the Xbox app.
3. Run Oblivion Remastered as Admin: Head into your Oblivion Remastered install directory and find the main EXE file. Now, head into its properties and check the option to run the app as an administrator under the compatibility tab. Admin mode will bypass any issues and can help minimise crashes.
It is worth noting that, in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, there are items or things beyond gear that can make a player stronger on different metaphysical levels.