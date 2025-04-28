Google Android event: What to expect before I/O

Google has just announced that it will host a separate event ahead of I/O to discuss updates coming to Android.
Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Monday, April 28, 2025, that the Android Show: I/O Edition will land on YouTube and the Android website on May 13 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.
To note, the event will feature Android ecosystem president Sameer Samat.
What to expect?
“We’ll be sharing news now to get you ready for I/O where we’ll have even more special announcements and surprises in store,” Samat said.
The company noted that Android will still have a presence at I/O in keynotes and developer technical sessions.
While Android was once the highlight of Google I/O — back when the company unveiled new statues for the new dessert flavour name picked for the next generation of Android — that’s changed in the past few years.
Previously last year, Google talked about redesigning Search around AI, and how Gemini would integrate across Android phones and services like Docs, Gmail, and Calendar.
The company stated there were “so many new things to share” about Android that it chose to create a special event — an I/O edition of its Android Show video podcast — as another way to share the latest news and changes.
It further reveals that Android will continue to have a presence at I/O in keynotes and technical sessions for developers.