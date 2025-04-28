Google Android event: What to expect before I/O

Google notes that Android will have presence at I/O in keynotes and technical sessions for developers

Google Android event: What to expect before I/O
Google Android event: What to expect before I/O

Google has just announced that it will host a separate event ahead of I/O to discuss updates coming to Android.

Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Monday, April 28, 2025, that the Android Show: I/O Edition will land on YouTube and the Android website on May 13 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

To note, the event will feature Android ecosystem president Sameer Samat.

What to expect?

“We’ll be sharing news now to get you ready for I/O where we’ll have even more special announcements and surprises in store,” Samat said.

The company noted that Android will still have a presence at I/O in keynotes and developer technical sessions.

While Android was once the highlight of Google I/O — back when the company unveiled new statues for the new dessert flavour name picked for the next generation of Android — that’s changed in the past few years. 

Previously last year, Google talked about redesigning Search around AI, and how Gemini would integrate across Android phones and services like Docs, Gmail, and Calendar.

The company stated there were “so many new things to share” about Android that it chose to create a special event — an I/O edition of its Android Show video podcast — as another way to share the latest news and changes.

It further reveals that Android will continue to have a presence at I/O in keynotes and technical sessions for developers.

UK’s nicest, rudest and laziest cities revealed: See where your city ranks

UK’s nicest, rudest and laziest cities revealed: See where your city ranks

Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Meghan's new interview

Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Meghan's new interview
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi receive support from casting director amid trolls

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi receive support from casting director amid trolls
Google Android event: What to expect before I/O

Google Android event: What to expect before I/O
Gemini AI to replace Google Assistant on tablets and smartwatches
Gemini AI to replace Google Assistant on tablets and smartwatches
ChatGPT expands access to ‘Lightweight’ Deep Research tool
ChatGPT expands access to ‘Lightweight’ Deep Research tool
DeepSeek available again in South Korea after two-month suspension
DeepSeek available again in South Korea after two-month suspension
WhatsApp to revamp voice recording feature for easier use
WhatsApp to revamp voice recording feature for easier use
New Lately app boosts timeliness for people with ADHD
New Lately app boosts timeliness for people with ADHD
Apple Vision Pro to feature lighter design soon: Report
Apple Vision Pro to feature lighter design soon: Report
Instagram Edits reaches 7M downloads in first week, surpassing CapCut
Instagram Edits reaches 7M downloads in first week, surpassing CapCut
Google to discontinue support for older Nest Thermostats soon
Google to discontinue support for older Nest Thermostats soon
Pixel users can now ‘Browse’ emoji ‘Kitchen’ on Gboard
Pixel users can now ‘Browse’ emoji ‘Kitchen’ on Gboard
Spotify plans to hike price for international subscribers outside US
Spotify plans to hike price for international subscribers outside US
Apple plans to launch iPhone 17 Pro with a new rear camera design: Report
Apple plans to launch iPhone 17 Pro with a new rear camera design: Report
Gmail update brings convenient ‘Slider’ for smartphone users
Gmail update brings convenient ‘Slider’ for smartphone users