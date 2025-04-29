Ronaldo gets expert advice on football club investment: Cheltenham or Man Utd?

Cristiano Ronaldo received financial expert advice about the potential investment in a football club.

According to Football 365, a football finance expert, Dr Rob Wilson, has advised the Portuguese star to buy Cheltenham Town instead of Manchester United.

He suggested that the 40-year-old could “sniff around” Manchester United, his former club where he spent two spells, but Cheltenham would be a “great” option.

Wilson told Casino Games, “I’d be amazed if Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t invest in an English football team. I would imagine he’ll be trying to sniff around getting into a club like Manchester United as a strategic investment or a minority owner somehow.”

Could Ronaldo and Elon Musk Become Investment Partners?

Wilson, while predicting billionaire Elon Musk’s potential involvement in football, added that Cheltenham Town is a massively undervalued asset with strong financial fundamentals that could attract investors like the Tesla owner.

He explained, “So if an investor wants to look at a football club, they would do no worse than have a look at Cheltenham Town Football Club because it is really positioned nicely in a list of most attractive footballing assets.”

“The reality for Musk or Ronaldo now is, with the greatest respect, it’s pocket change to them because they are that wealthy. Now it can have a transformative impact on the club and bring a huge amount of benefit,” the financial expert added.

Notably, the advice came after Ronaldo, who has been outspoken about his willingness to buy a football club, acquired a 5% stake in his current Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr.

