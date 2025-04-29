Sci-Tech

Amazon lifts off first 27 Project Kuiper internet satellites

Amazon plans to invest $10 billion to create a broadband network with over 3,200 satellites across the globe

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 29, 2025
Amazon lifts off first 27 Project Kuiper internet satellites
Amazon lifts off first 27 Project Kuiper internet satellites

Amazon has successfully launched its first 27 Project Kuiper satellites into orbit, marking a significant move aimed at establishing itself as a strong contender against Starlink.

The launch marks a great entry in the rapidly progressive landscape of satellite internet dominated by SpaceX's Starlink network.

ULA launches carrying 27 of Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites 

The United Launch Alliance's Atlas (ULA) V rocket lifted off carrying 27 of Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida a bit after 7:00pm (ET).

Project Kuiper VP Rajeev Badyal called the rise of Amazon's first Kuiper satellite constellation the “beginning” of the platform’s long-term vision for the enormous project, as reported by Reuters.

Amazon plans to invest $10 billion to create a broadband network with over 3,200 satellites across the globe.

It is particularly designed to provide internet access to underprivileged regions worldwide, the Kuiper project was initially announced in 2019. Amazon Kuiper's commercial internet services are likely to start by the end of 2025.

Amazon’s Kuiper satellites will be functional at an altitude of around 450km, laying the foundation of the project’s bigger satellite constellation.

To align with U.S. regulatory terms, Amazon is obliged to launch half of its 3,200-satellite-strong network by mid-2026.

Amazon has obtained over 80 launch agreements with providers, including ULA, Arianespace, Blue Origin, and SpaceX.

King Frederik lands in Greenland ahead of Queen Mary’s new film release

King Frederik lands in Greenland ahead of Queen Mary’s new film release
Giro d'Italia to honour Pope Francis with special tribute in Vatican City

Giro d'Italia to honour Pope Francis with special tribute in Vatican City
Ed Sheeran posts Taylor Swift's never before seen photo

Ed Sheeran posts Taylor Swift's never before seen photo
Jeff Bezos’ Amazon faces Trump’s backlash after tariff controversy

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon faces Trump’s backlash after tariff controversy
OpenAI improves ChatGPT Search with shopping citations
OpenAI improves ChatGPT Search with shopping citations
WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon
WhatsApp Web users to get voice and video calling capability soon
Apple Vision Air launch timeline revealed: Details inside
Apple Vision Air launch timeline revealed: Details inside
Apple to launch foldable iPhone soon: What to expect
Apple to launch foldable iPhone soon: What to expect
Google Android event: What to expect before I/O
Google Android event: What to expect before I/O
Gemini AI to replace Google Assistant on tablets and smartwatches
Gemini AI to replace Google Assistant on tablets and smartwatches
ChatGPT expands access to ‘Lightweight’ Deep Research tool
ChatGPT expands access to ‘Lightweight’ Deep Research tool
DeepSeek available again in South Korea after two-month suspension
DeepSeek available again in South Korea after two-month suspension
WhatsApp to revamp voice recording feature for easier use
WhatsApp to revamp voice recording feature for easier use
New Lately app boosts timeliness for people with ADHD
New Lately app boosts timeliness for people with ADHD
Apple Vision Pro to feature lighter design soon: Report
Apple Vision Pro to feature lighter design soon: Report
Instagram Edits reaches 7M downloads in first week, surpassing CapCut
Instagram Edits reaches 7M downloads in first week, surpassing CapCut