Vietnam commemorates 50 years since war's end with grand military parade

Vietnam War ended 50 years ago in 1975 after the fall of Saigon, when the North side captured South capital.
On Wednesday, April 30, Vietnam marked the milestone anniversary of US war end and formation of a modern nation with a military parade.
Thousands of residents camped overnight on the streets of the former South Vietnamese capital, which was renamed Ho Chi Minh City, after it fell to North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops, to get the best view of the parade.
Vietnam's Celebrations
Around 13,000 people, including troops, militias, veterans, and local citizens took part in the parade.
The route followed the main boulevard leading to the Independence Palace before branching into city streets and passed the US Consulate.
Vietnam, US diplomatic bond
This year also marked the 30-year anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the US.
Furthermore, in 2023, Vietnam upgraded it's relation with the US to that of a comprehensive strategic partner, the same level the country has given to China and Russia.
However, the friendly ties are at risk due to President Donald Trump's heavy tariffs and the cancellation of several foreign aids.
Vietnam War battlefields turning into tourist's spots
The battlefields in Vietnam, where countless people lost their lives have become a prominent tourist's sites for travellers and veterans.
Location including, Hue, Hamburger Hill, the Ia Drang Valley, and Khe Sanh, draws thousands of visitors and history buffs, who wants to understand the impact of war.
Vietnam's war with the US lasted nearly 20 years, from November 1955 to April 1975, and resulted in the death of around 58,000 Americans, while the mortality rate for the Vietnamese was several times that of the US.
How Vietnam War started?
It started after the nearly decade-long fight to expel the colonial French, who were supported by Washington, which ended with defeat to French forces at Dien Bien Phu in 1954.
The end of French Indochina meant major changes in the region, including the country being divided into communist North Vietnam under Ho Chi Minh, and the US-allied South Vietnam.