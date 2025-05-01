Martin Scorsese to feature Pope Francis's last interview in new documentary 

Pope Francis is set to grace screens for one last time!
Martin Scorsese has announced a documentary which will feature the late pontiff's final on-camera interview.
The documentary, titled Aldeas — A New Story, will showcase a series of conversations between Scorsese and Pope Francis, as well as the stories of young people from around the world who are part of the his Aldeas cinema program.
This short-film will detail the work of Scholas Occurrentes, an international non-profit organization founded by Pope Francis in 2013.
“Through hands-on workshops, communities from around the globe will create scripted short films that celebrate their unique identities, histories, and values,” a press release said.
It further added, “The behind-the-scenes stories of these shorts will be interwoven with previously unseen conversations between Pope Francis and Scorsese.”
Earlier this month, Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, 2025, also released a statement before his death.
“Aldeas is an extremely poetic and very constructive project because it goes to the roots of what human life is, human sociability, human conflicts … the essence of a life’s journey,” the pontiff said.
Meanwhile, the acclaimed director, Scorsese added, "It was important to Pope Francis for people across the globe to exchange ideas with respect while also preserving their cultural identity, and cinema is the best medium to do that.”
Pope Francis Death:
Pope Francis, who was the head of the Catholic Church, passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88 following a prolonged battle with double pneumonia.
His Holiness was laid to rest after the historical funeral on Saturday, April 26, at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.