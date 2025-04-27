Essential skin care tips for healthier-looking skin

Use sunscreen with wide-spectrum protection, SPF 30 (or higher), and water resistance for improved skin

Many of us dream of accomplishing radiant and flawless skin. While so-called “perfect” skin is almost impossible to achieve, it’s still likely possible to improve your skin's health, especially by maintaining an enhanced lifestyle.

Whether you are experiencing hormonal breakouts, excessive oil, or fine lines, everyone has got a few skin-related goals.

Essential skincare tips 

To achieve them, these general skin care tips can benefit you to have healthy and flawless skin.

Apply sunscreen daily

Apply sunscreen every day before going outside, as it helps to slow down skin ageing, and prevent skin cancer. Get a sunscreen with wide-spectrum protection, SPF 30 (or higher), and water resistance.

Stop smoke

Smoking expedites how instantly your skin ages. It even makes your wounds difficult to heal. 

A study revealed that smoking aggravates a few skin diseases, such as psoriasis, and hidradenitis suppurativa.

Use a self-tanner

A self-tanner keeps your skin healthy, removes tan, and offers a radiant and refreshed look.

Use skincare products

It’s essential to use skin care products that match your skin type — oily, dry, normal, combination, or sensitive.

If you are suffering from a skin disease, then use formulated products for your skin's needs to keep it healthy.

Avoid scrubbing your skin

Avoid scrubbing your skin, especially if you've been sweating heavily or suffering from severe acne.

While it may seem natural to scrub, doing so can cause irritation and worsen skin conditions.

