Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect

Google expanded the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered native image editing feature to the Gemini chatbot.
Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, that the Gemini chatbot app now allows you to modify AI-generated images and images uploaded from your phone or computer.
Native image editing in Gemini will be expanded to people in most countries and get support for more than 45 languages in the coming weeks.
The launch follows an AI image-editing model Google piloted in its AI Studio platform in March, which went viral for its controversial ability to remove watermarks from any image.
What to expect?
Gemini now offers a “multi-step” editing flow that delivers what the company describes as “richer, more contextual” responses to each prompt with text and images integrated.
Users can change the background in images, replace objects, add elements, and more within Gemini.
“For example, you can upload a personal photo and prompt Gemini to generate an image of what you’d look like with different hair colours,” explains Google in a blog post. “[Or] you could ask Gemini to create a first draft of a bedtime story about dragons and provide images to go along with the story.”
According to Google, to allay fears, images created or edited with Gemini’s native image generation will include an invisible watermark.
It is worth noting that the company is also “experimenting” with visible watermarks on all Gemini-generated images.