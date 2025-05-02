Kanye West, Bianca Censori initiate new legal battle amid divorce rumors

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are planning to begin a new legal battle amid swirling divorce speculations.
On Thursday, May 1, Page Six reported that the Carnival rapper and his Australian architect wife are preparing to sue a renowned Beverly Hills dentist, Dr. Thomas Connelly, alleging that the doctor hooked Ye on nitrous gas.
As per a press release, the 47-year-old American rapper and the 30-year-old Australian model have served a notice to the medical practitioner on Wednesday.
Through their notice, the couple has informed Dr. Thomas of their plans to take a legal action against him for “medical malpractice, gross negligence, fraud, exploitation, reckless administration of controlled and uncontrolled substances and more.”
According to the news release, in the spring 2024, the self-declared “Father of Diamond Dentistry” allegedly made an attempt to take over Kanye West’s global music and fashion brand, Yeezy LLC, while “incapacitating its principal Ye with a cocktail of controlled and uncontrolled substances.”
In addition to alleging that Thomas charged Ye $50,000 a month for the nitrous gas alone, the Vultures 1 rapper and Bianca also claimed that the intake of gas lead to “neurological and physical injuries and damages, psychological and emotional trauma, chemical dependency which required treatment, financial harm and economic losses and loss of consortium.”
The notice was served due to California’s law that requires serving a notice to the defendants 90 days before they can be sued for medical malpractice.
This comes amid split speculations surrounding Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage.
Bianca Censori ‘teams up’ with Kim Kardashian:
As Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s divorce rumours loom, some insiders told Radar Online that the model has “teamed up” with Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian to to seek help in ending marriage with the controversial rapper.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in an informal ceremony in January 2023.