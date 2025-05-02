Ed Sheeran releases new song ‘Old Phone’ with emotional message

Ed Sheeran has debuted his upcoming album’s latest song, Old Phone!
Turning to his official Instagram account on Thursday, May 1, the Shape of You singer announced the release of a new track from his forthcoming eighth studio album, Play.
In the post, the Azizam hitmaker also reflected on the “darkest period” of his life by writing an emotional message.
“Play was an album that was made as a direct response to the darkest period of my life. Coming out of all of that I just wanted to create joy and technicolour, and explore cultures in the countries I was touring,” he penned.
The English singer continued, “I made this record all over the world, finished it in Goa, India, and had some of the most fun, explorative creative days of my life. It’s a real rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish, it encapsulates everything that I love about music, and the fun in it, but also where I am in life as a human, a partner, a father.”
“Going into this album campaign I said to myself ‘I just want everything I do to be fun and playful’ - so that’s why we are building pubs for folk jams, doing gigs on open top busses and singing in pink cowboy hats on bars,” Ed noted.
Ed Sheeran also shared that getting older has made him realise that he wants to enjoy things and savour the moments that are mad and chaotic.
Announcing the release of Old Phone, he stated, “You can preorder play now, many many more playful things to come before it’s out. Old Phone also out today, go listen x.”
About Ed Sheeran’s new album, Play:
Play is upcoming eighth studio album of Ed Sheeran and is slated to release on September 12, 2025.
The album’s lead singer, Azizam, was released on April 4, while the second single, Old Phone, was dropped today on May 1.