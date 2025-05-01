WhatsApp hits more than 3 billion users per month

Meta-owned app every month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg mentioned during the platform’s Q1 results conference call.
The instant messaging app was founded in 2009 and later on, acquired by Facebook for $19 billion in 2014, WhatsApp is a free app and doesn’t include any ads.
The app skyrocketed to a two billion monthly active user mark in 2020, but after accomplishing the latest milestone, it is one of the few apps to cross the three billion user mark.
WhatsApp's humongous user base solidifies its position among the other social media apps. It has now bet the farm on its AI strategy.
WhatsApp is now the biggest distribution platform for AI services
The company has previously stated that the app is said to be the biggest distribution platform for AI services.
Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated:
“We hope to become the leader over time [in the U.S. messaging market], but we’re in a different position there than we are in most of the rest of the world on WhatsApp."
So I think that the Meta AI app as a standalone is going to be particularly important in the United States to establish leadership in — as the main personal AI that people use. But we’re going to keep on advancing the experiences across the board in all of these different areas,” Zuckerberg added.
WhatsApp further stated that the chat app’s business platform, WhatsApp Business, is rapidly expanding and accounts for a large portion of the $510 million in revenue brought in by all the services.