Sci-Tech

WhatsApp hits more than 3 billion users per month

WhatsApp Business is rapidly expanding and accounts for a large portion of the $510 million in revenue

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 01, 2025
WhatsApp hits more than 3 billion users per month
WhatsApp hits more than 3 billion users per month

Meta-owned app every month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg mentioned during the platform’s Q1 results conference call.

The instant messaging app was founded in 2009 and later on, acquired by Facebook for $19 billion in 2014, WhatsApp is a free app and doesn’t include any ads.

The app skyrocketed to a two billion monthly active user mark in 2020, but after accomplishing the latest milestone, it is one of the few apps to cross the three billion user mark.

WhatsApp's humongous user base solidifies its position among the other social media apps. It has now bet the farm on its AI strategy.

WhatsApp is now the biggest distribution platform for AI services

The company has previously stated that the app is said to be the biggest distribution platform for AI services.

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated:

“We hope to become the leader over time [in the U.S. messaging market], but we’re in a different position there than we are in most of the rest of the world on WhatsApp."

So I think that the Meta AI app as a standalone is going to be particularly important in the United States to establish leadership in — as the main personal AI that people use. But we’re going to keep on advancing the experiences across the board in all of these different areas,” Zuckerberg added.

WhatsApp further stated that the chat app’s business platform, WhatsApp Business, is rapidly expanding and accounts for a large portion of the $510 million in revenue brought in by all the services.

Ed Sheeran releases new song ‘Old Phone’ with emotional message

Ed Sheeran releases new song ‘Old Phone’ with emotional message
King Charles, Camilla receive special gift from Swedish Royal Couple at Windsor

King Charles, Camilla receive special gift from Swedish Royal Couple at Windsor
Kanye West, Bianca Censori initiate new legal battle amid divorce rumors

Kanye West, Bianca Censori initiate new legal battle amid divorce rumors
WhatsApp hits more than 3 billion users per month

WhatsApp hits more than 3 billion users per month
Amazon releases cutting-edge AI model 'Nova Premier'
Amazon releases cutting-edge AI model 'Nova Premier'
Upcoming celestial events in May 2025: A comet, meteors and ‘Flower Moon’
Upcoming celestial events in May 2025: A comet, meteors and ‘Flower Moon’
Microsoft hikes all Xbox Series consoles price globally
Microsoft hikes all Xbox Series consoles price globally
Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect
Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect
Sam Altman's World rolls out new mobile verification device
Sam Altman's World rolls out new mobile verification device
WhatsApp rolls out new group chat update for Android users
WhatsApp rolls out new group chat update for Android users
iPhone to receive Gemini AI integration in partnership with Google
iPhone to receive Gemini AI integration in partnership with Google
Perplexity AI chatbot now accessible on WhatsApp: How to access it?
Perplexity AI chatbot now accessible on WhatsApp: How to access it?
DeepSeek brings signficant update to its math-focused AI model Prover
DeepSeek brings signficant update to its math-focused AI model Prover
Freepik releases F Lite: AI image generator trained on licensed data
Freepik releases F Lite: AI image generator trained on licensed data
Spotify rolls out major changes to make app more user friendly
Spotify rolls out major changes to make app more user friendly
Meta releases advanced AI chat app powered by Llama 4 for iPhone and iPad
Meta releases advanced AI chat app powered by Llama 4 for iPhone and iPad