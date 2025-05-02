Royal

King Charles, Camilla receive special gift from Swedish Royal Couple at Windsor

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden gifted a special present to the UK's King Charles III and Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla spent their evening planting an oak tree with King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, May 1, the British Royal Family shared a video that featured the Monarch and Queen Consort in Windsor Castle’s garden with the Swedish Royal Couple.

To celebrate Charles and Camilla’s Coronation, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia gifted them a Swedish oak tree which was from the Royal Nursery at Solliden Palace – the summer residence of the Royal Family of Sweden.

“In the sunny grounds of Windsor Castle, The King and Queen were joined by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden in planting a Swedish oak (Quercus robur) tree to celebrate Their Majesties’ Coronation,” read the post’s caption.

It continued, “During the planting, The King of Sweden used a spade first used by his great grandfather King Gustaf V in 1908 when he planted an oak tree at Windsor with King Edward VII.”

In the video, the Royal Couples of both the UK and Sweden were seen enjoying a good time with each other as they indulged themselves in tree plantation.

Meanwhile, the Swedish Royal Family also shared a carousel of photographs from the day and updated about King Carl and Queen Silvia’s visit at Windsor Castle.

After sharing about the oak tree plantation, the Swedish Royals noted, “There is a long tradition of tree gifts from the Swedish to the British royal family. The shovel used at the planting was also used when King Gustaf V planted a tree at Windsor with King Edward VII in 1908.”

King Charles, Queen Camilla, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s looks:

For their new appearances, King Charles was dressed in a blue suit, while Queen Camilla looked beautiful in a green dress.

Meanwhile, King Carl Gustaf opted for a black suit. Accompanying him during the visit was Queen Silvia, who exuded regal charm in a purple and black jacket layered over a black shirt and paired with black pants.

