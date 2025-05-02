World

100+ children sick after eating meal with dead snake in India

Children in Bihar state, India have fallen ill after eating school meal with a dead snake

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 02, 2025
More than 100 children get sick after eating meal with dead snake in India
More than 100 children get sick after eating meal with dead snake in India

In India, a dead snake found in school meal made more than 100 children sick.

As reported by BBC, India's human rights body is investigating the case, which took place on April 24, 2025.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in a shared statement revealed that the cook responsible for the meal, served the lunch even after removing the dead reptile.

Along with that, it informed that around 500 children were served the food in the city of Mokama, Bihar state, in eastern India.

Following the negligence, locals came out to the streets to protest against the shocking incident.

The NHRC added, "The commission has observed that the contents, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the students."

Furthermore, the authorities also demanded a "detailed report" within two weeks from senior state officials, which should include "the health status of the children."

About free school meals in India

The free school meals, knows as Mid-Day Meal, were first introduced for children from low-income households in the southern city of Chennai (Madras) in 1925.

It was introduced to fight hunger and boost school attendance among children.

However, there have been several complaints of poor hygiene in the meals in recent years.

In 2013, contaminated food was cited as the cause of death of 23 school children in Bihar state.

Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute

Victoria Beckham marks husband David's birthday with touching tribute

A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna

A$AP Rocky makes sweet confession about Rihanna
CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US

CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US
Princess Anne makes key move towards politics after Turkey visit

Princess Anne makes key move towards politics after Turkey visit

CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US
CIA launches new social media videos to recruit Chinese to spy for US
Gruffalo returns after 20 years in surprise new book release
Gruffalo returns after 20 years in surprise new book release
UK weather may reach 40C as experts sound alarm
UK weather may reach 40C as experts sound alarm
World’s new oldest person, Ethel Caterham, reveals her secret to longevity
World’s new oldest person, Ethel Caterham, reveals her secret to longevity
Essential tips to keep your plants safe in scorching heat
Essential tips to keep your plants safe in scorching heat
Elon Musk slams WSJ over claims of Tesla CEO replacement search
Elon Musk slams WSJ over claims of Tesla CEO replacement search
New Zealand faces harsh weather conditions with destructive winds, heavy rain
New Zealand faces harsh weather conditions with destructive winds, heavy rain
Kamala Harris blasts Trump in first major speech since election loss
Kamala Harris blasts Trump in first major speech since election loss
World's oldest person Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas dies at 116
World's oldest person Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas dies at 116
Snake shuts down Japan's busiest bullet train route
Snake shuts down Japan's busiest bullet train route
US economy shifts into reverse as Trump’s policies spark concerns
US economy shifts into reverse as Trump’s policies spark concerns
High school lacrosse hazing: 11 suspects surrender after 48-hour deadline
High school lacrosse hazing: 11 suspects surrender after 48-hour deadline