Marco Rubio to lead US national security after taking over Mike Waltz position

  • by Web Desk
  • May 02, 2025
Marco Rubio has been given two top national security jobs in the latest move by the US President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, May 1, the president announced that he would temporarily replace Mike Waltz as national security adviser,  marking the first step in the major leadership restructuring under new administration.

Waltz removal had been speculated for weeks, since he created a Signal group chat and accidentally added a journalist to the conversation - where top national security officials shared sensitive military plans.

In just 100 days into his tenure as America's top diplomat, Rubio has now become the second person to hold both positions.

The 53-year-old is following the footsteps of late Henry Kissinger, who served as both secretary of state and national security adviser for two years under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford in the 1970's.

Overseeing President Donald Trump's policies

Since being confirmed as the secretary, Rubio has been presiding Trump's reforming decisions including negotiating of agreements to send immigrants accused of crimes to third world counties, such as El Salvador.

Expressing his satisfaction with Rubio's work, Trump noted, "Marco Rubio, unbelievable, when I have a problem, I call up Marco, he gets it solve."

The president confirmed on social media that Waltz would be nominated as ambassador to the United Nations and Rubio would take over the position of national security adviser for the time being.

Marco Rubio, Donald Trump's complicated history

In 2016, Rubio and Trump were competing for the GOP presidential nomination, where Rubio dubbed Trump as a threat.

After almost eight years of strained relationship, Rubio had emerged as an enthusiastic Trump supporter.

