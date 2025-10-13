World

Nor’easter slams East Coast as New York, New Jersey declare state of emergency

The New York Governor Kathy Hochul has officially declared a state of emergency in eight southern New York countries

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
A dangerous storm called a Nor'easter is hitting the East Coast, leading officials in New Jersey and New York City to declare a state of emergency.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds with gusts reaching up to 45 mph and heavy rain through evening.

The New York Governor Kathy Hochul has officially declared a state of emergency in eight southern New York countries.

At the meantime, he also advised people to stay alert and take precautions for possible floods and power cuts as the powerful storm moves closer to the New York.

Due to the emergency situation, officials had to cancel New York City's 81st annual Columbus Day Parade.

“We’re seeing winds gradually diminish but still gusty at times — not as strong as the overnight period,” according to meteorologist Sarah Johnson of the National Weather Service," as per Yahoo News.

She added, “We’ll continue to have off-and-on lightning, but rain totals aren’t expected to reach flood levels.”

Additionally, more than 40,000 households in the Mid-Atlantic and New England areas have lost electricity as of Monday morning.

Morris County in northern Jersey was affected the most by the storm, where around 2,778 customers of the utility company JCP&L lost electricity.

