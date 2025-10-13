Hostage release begins as IDF confirms return of 7 Israelis: ‘Way back home’

Trump heads to Israel to meet Netanyahu and released hostages as first phase of peace plan begins

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
The Israeli Defense Forces has announced the release of hostages as the first phase of the “peace plan” begins.

According to The Guardian, IDF on October 13 confirmed the return of seven of twenty hostages who are expected to return to Israel on Monday.

In a statement on X, the defense forces wrote, “Seven returning hostages have now met IDF and Shin Bet forces in the Gaza Strip, and they are on their way to Israeli territory. Seven returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and Shin Bet forces on their way back home, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment.”

The first seven hostages handed over to the Red Cross are named as Matan Angrest, brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Eitan Mor, Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Omri Miran.

After the arrival of first group of hostages, IDF in a post on X said, “The Red Cross is on its way to another meeting point in the southern sector, where several hostages will be handed over to it. IDF representatives are accompanying all the families waiting at the hospitals and providing them with ongoing updates.”

On the other hand, Israel will release around 2,000 prisoners and detainees in the first part of the US-brokered ceasefire deal.

Trump arrives in Israel:

US President Donald Trump has also arrived in Tel Aviv for the first time since the Israeli war in Gaza, where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport.

Trump, who will receive Israel’s highest civilian honour, the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour, is scheduled to address the parliament and meet with some of the hostages and their families.

