Lewis Hamilton backs Max Verstappen on new role before Miami GP

Max Verstappen missed media day ahead of Miami Grand Prix for the delivery of his baby

  • May 02, 2025
Lewis Hamilton has recalled the message he delivered to Max Verstappen as he prepares to embrace fatherhood.

On Thursday, May 1, the Dutch driver missed the media day ahead of the Miami Grand Prix due to the birth of his first child.

Since Max and his partner Kelly Piquet have requested privacy regarding their personal life, little is known about the baby, including the expected birth time and gender.

Hamilton - who was present on the media day was asked by reporters if the arrival of the baby could potentially distract the driver.

Instead of answering the question, the seven-time world champion shared details of the a previous conversation he had with Max.

The 40-year-old shared, "So I spoke to him briefly in Saudi and saw how excited he was, and big congrats to him."

He added, "I just wish him all the best. It's an amazing, such a special thing."

Red Bull statement on Max Verstappen's absence on media day

Red Bull also shared a statement regarding the four-time world champion absence, noting, "Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby."

The statement further added, "All is well, and he will attend [the] track tomorrow for the race weekend. We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family."

Max Verstappen returning to the US

Max Verstappen has been reportedly en-route to Miami from Europe as of now, where he will be trying to secure his second win in the 2025 season.

