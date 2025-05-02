Royal

Prince William shares true feelings after emotional blow with Prince George

The Prince of Wales shared his emotional reaction after facing heartbreak with his son

  • May 02, 2025
Prince William has made his emotions known following a difficult moment involving Prince George!

As per GB News, the Prince of Wales shared his emotional reaction to his support for Aston Villa after watching the Birmingham-based football club face a heartbreaking elimination from the Champions League.

William along with his elder son Prince George attended both of Aston Villa's quarter-final clashes with Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

In a match, Villa suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat in Paris during the first leg of the quarter-final.

While in the second leg at Villa Park, Aston Villa narrowly missed overturning the two-goal deficit despite securing a 3-2 win against PSG.

Despite the heartbreak, Prince William turned to social media to pay tribute to Aston Villa.

The Prince of Wales wrote: "Thank you to everyone who made April so special! @EarthshotPrize @footballontnt @AVFCOfficial @scouts @mentivity @united4wildlife".

Prince William, Prince George’s football passion:

On Prince William and George’s passion, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the outlet that their passion for football is different to the relationship the Prince of Wales had with his father King Charles.

Fitzwilliams said, "Charles did not project the sort of exuberance that William is passing on to George.”

The royal expert added, "This is a new persona within the Royal Family, as Charles is of a different temperament.”

He mentioned, "That is reflected in the sports you like, but it does take the royal image to a far more informal place, which I think is very good,” adding, "An enthusiasm for a sport that is so popular does help build a connection."

To note, Prince of Wales also left football pundits Rio Ferdinand and Ally McCoist in awe with his football knowledge ahead of Villa's match against Paris St Germain.

