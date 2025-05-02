Sports

Nintendo launches patch for Switch boot-up problem

Virtual game cards can be shared between two Switch systems and same Nintendo Account family group

  May 02, 2025
Nintendo has released another update, V20.0.1, which fixes the Switch boot-up problem.

The company revealed on Friday, May 2, 2025, that following the launch of the V20.0.0 firmware earlier that introduced features like Virtual Game Cards, some users found their consoles unable to boot and displaying an error code after applying the update and restarting.

To note, the users experiencing the error code will need to perform a few extra steps to get their Switches updated and working again.

The release notes for the new V20.0.1 update only address the Switch’s boot-up bug, so it’s not essential for anyone without problems installing V20.0.0.

Nintendo stated, “Fixed an issue where Error Code: 2206-1015 sometimes occurred when restarting the system after updating to system version 20.0.0.”

The update requires to be applied while the Switch is in Maintenance Mode, as the 2206-1015 error code prevents some Switch users from successfully booting their consoles and getting the update automatically or manually through the Switch’s System Settings menu.

Nintendo has outlined the following steps:

1. Ensure the console is powered off.

2. With the console powered off, hold down the volume up (+) and volume down (-) buttons, then press the POWER Button to turn the system on.

3. Once in Maintenance Mode, select Update System and follow the prompts to complete this process.

