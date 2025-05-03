Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Comparison of last 250 appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently representing Inter Miami while Ronaldo is playing for Al Nassr

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still going in the United States, and Saudi Arabia respectively, and both of the football legends have been performing for their respective teams Inter Miami and Al Nassr respectively.

According to Planet football, in their last 250 appearances, Messi has taken 28 penalties and has scored 23 of them, whereas Ronaldo has taken 52 penalties and has converted 45.

Given that Ronaldo has been taking penalties at a far greater rate than Messi, it won’t come as much of a surprise that he’s scored more goals than his Argentine counterpart in recent years.

In terms of non-penalty goals, Messi does have a slight edge on Ronaldo, having scored four more goals in his last 250 appearances.

Ronaldo on 1000 goals

Back in November 2024, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner while discussing 1000 goals milestone said, “I now face my life living in the moment. I can’t think long-term anymore. I can no longer think about what I said publicly that I wanted to reach 1,000 goals. But it seems that everything is easy now, just last month I reached 900.”

“It’s about living in the moment, enjoying the moment, seeing the response that my legs will give me in the next few years. One thousand goals are great, but if it doesn’t come, I’m already the player in history with the most goals,” he added.

Ronaldo vs Messi in last 250 matches

Goals: 186 vs 168

Assists: 34 vs 99

Goal contributions: 220 vs 267

Free-kicks: 7 vs 14

Penalties: 45 vs 23

Minutes per goal: 113.0 vs 127.4

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 149.1 vs 145.2

Minutes per goal or assist: 95.6 vs 80.1

