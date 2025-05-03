Crown Princess Victoria picks up trash in Sweden during recent outing

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has rolled up her sleeves to pick trash without any shyness!
The Royal recently joined students from Nya Elementar in Bromma for a litter-picking initiative in a local forest area.
Taking to its Instagram account on Saturday, May 3, the Swedish Royal Family shared glimpses into the future queen’s recent engagement.
In the photos, Crown Princess Victoria could be seen cleaning up the forest area alongside some students.
King Carl XVI Gustaf’s daughter opted for a casual look for the outing as she wore a blue jeans with matching shit and wrapped a colorful floral scarf around her neck.
“A few days ago, the Crown Princess went out into the beautiful spring weather together with students from Nya Elementar in Bromma,” the palace wrote in the caption.
It continued, “Together they picked up litter in one of Bromma's forest areas. The Crown Princess also visited some of the school's classrooms to listen to the students' discussions about biodiversity and how to reduce littering in nature.”
“Right now, Håll Sverige rents' campaign 'Litter Picking Days' is underway in schools all over the country,” the caption added.
Crown Princess Victoria environmental engagements comes a day after King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia collaborated with King Charles and Queen Camilla for meaning full cause.
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s collaboration with King Charles and Queen Camilla
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s collaborated with King Charles and Queen Camilla to plant a tree together in the Home Park of Windsor Castle, on May 01.