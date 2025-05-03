Royal

Crown Princess Victoria picks up trash in Sweden during recent outing

Crown Princess' outing comes after King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia collaborated with King Charles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 03, 2025
Crown Princess Victoria picks up trash in Sweden during recent outing
Crown Princess Victoria picks up trash in Sweden during recent outing

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has rolled up her sleeves to pick trash without any shyness!

The Royal recently joined students from Nya Elementar in Bromma for a litter-picking initiative in a local forest area.

Taking to its Instagram account on Saturday, May 3, the Swedish Royal Family shared glimpses into the future queen’s recent engagement.

In the photos, Crown Princess Victoria could be seen cleaning up the forest area alongside some students.

King Carl XVI Gustaf’s daughter opted for a casual look for the outing as she wore a blue jeans with matching shit and wrapped a colorful floral scarf around her neck.

“A few days ago, the Crown Princess went out into the beautiful spring weather together with students from Nya Elementar in Bromma,” the palace wrote in the caption.

It continued, “Together they picked up litter in one of Bromma's forest areas. The Crown Princess also visited some of the school's classrooms to listen to the students' discussions about biodiversity and how to reduce littering in nature.”


“Right now, Håll Sverige rents' campaign 'Litter Picking Days' is underway in schools all over the country,” the caption added.

Crown Princess Victoria environmental engagements comes a day after King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia collaborated with King Charles and Queen Camilla for meaning full cause.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s collaboration with King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s collaborated with King Charles and Queen Camilla to plant a tree together in the Home Park of Windsor Castle, on May 01.

Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in birthday after warm family reunion

Princess Anne's ex daughter-in-law rings in birthday after warm family reunion

John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025

John Cena, Randy Orton set for historic final showdown at WWE Backlash 2025
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’

Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’
Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit

Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’
Princess Eugenie gushes over husband Jack on his 39th birthday: ‘my hero’
Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit
Queen Mary takes charge with big move amid King Frederik’s overseas visit
Royal Family reeling from Prince Harry's cruel words on King Charles's health
Royal Family reeling from Prince Harry's cruel words on King Charles's health
King Charles makes feeling clear on Prince Harry’s response to legal defeat
King Charles makes feeling clear on Prince Harry’s response to legal defeat
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to miss major bonds growing up
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to miss major bonds growing up
Will Kate and William forgive Prince Harry? Duke makes huge prediction
Will Kate and William forgive Prince Harry? Duke makes huge prediction
Royals without 24/7 security demanded by Harry: Princess Anne, Sophie, more
Royals without 24/7 security demanded by Harry: Princess Anne, Sophie, more
Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation
Prince Harry exposes palace decision on Meghan Markle's security in explosive revelation
Prince Harry's 'bombshell' interview makes fellow veteran worried about him
Prince Harry's 'bombshell' interview makes fellow veteran worried about him
Prince Harry delivers damning statement after his legal defeat
Prince Harry delivers damning statement after his legal defeat
Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry’s loss in UK security case
Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry’s loss in UK security case
Prince Harry refuses to bring Meghan Markle, kids to UK after legal defeat
Prince Harry refuses to bring Meghan Markle, kids to UK after legal defeat