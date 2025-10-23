Prince William shares delightful message after King Charles' historic move

Prince William shared a delightful message after his father King Charles made a historic move.
During the two-day visit to the Vatican state, Charles becomes first reigning British monarch to pray with a pope publicly since Henry VIII split from Rome in 1534.
A few hours after his historic move, the Prince of Wales shared took to Instagram Stories and reposted a post about Earthshot Prize initiative.
William wrote, “Choosing to ensure that, for the first time in human history, the natural world is growing - not shrinking - on our planet.”
The Earthshot Prize’s post read, “Nature is one of our most powerful allies in fighting climate change.
Across the world, new models are emerging that treat nature not as a cost, but as a solution - where restoration generates returns, where Indigenous leadership drives long-term protection, and where financial mechanisms rival the same level of security and responsibility as pension funds.”
William’s message comes ahead of his appearance at the The Earthshot Prize 2025 award ceremony, which will take place on November 5, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro.
To note, the Prince of Wales launched the Earthshot Prize initiative in December 2019, after two years of development.