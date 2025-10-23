Royal

Prince Louis' future title in question amid Prince Andrew scandal

Prince Andrew gave up his title of the Duke of York amid continued accusations of his association with Jeffrey Epstein

  • By Hania Jamil
The second sons of British Royal Family in recent years have always found themselves in some kind of pickle, and Prince Louis might be the next victim, suggests a royal expert.

Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed that Louis' future royal title remains undecided as there is a slim chance that he will be known as the Duke of York after Prince Andrew surrendered his title.

As per a tradition established by King Edward IV in 1474, the dukedom has long been associated with the sovereign's second son.

However, as Andrew's reputation and alleged friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein continue to tarnish the Duke of York moniker, Fitzwilliams noted that when young Prince Louis is of age, it will still be "too soon" for him to adopt the royal title, given its long association with Andrew.

The royal expert told GB News, "Certain titles are identified with their holders, maybe unfairly. We are in an age where instant information is available and the Duke of York rings alarm bells worldwide."

He added, "There probably will never be another Duke of York," sharing that the media and royal commentators will not forget the "Newsnight interview in 50 years."

The commentator was referring to Prince Andrew's disastrous 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis, where he attempted to clear his name and addressed his association with the disgraced financier, which backfired spectacularly.

Which other royal title is in the basket for Prince Louis?

Rather than Prince Louis being known as the Duke of York in the future, he might be in line for another impressive royal title.

In 2023, King Charles conferred the title of Duke of Edinburgh on his youngest brother, Prince Edward, which made his wife, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and their 16-year-old son, James, was honoured with the title of the Earl of Wessex.

However, Edward's title is not hereditary, meaning upon his passing, it will not be given to James but rather will revert to the Crown.

This will allow one of the Prince and Princess of Wales' children to potentially be given the title in the future, which will most likely be Prince Louis.

