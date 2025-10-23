Royal

King Carl fulfils key duties as Princess Victoria remains out of spotlight

The Swedish monarch carries out multiple engagements amid Crown Princess Victoria’s absence

  By Sidra Khan
King Carl fulfils key duties as Princess Victoria remains out of spotlight
King Carl fulfils key duties as Princess Victoria remains out of spotlight

King Carl XVI Gustaf carried out key engagements amid Crown Princess Victoria’s absence.

On Wednesday, October 22, the Swedish Royal Family shared two posts, updating fans about the monarch’s latest engagements.

In the first update, the palace shared that His Majesty received letters of credits from the sovereign and leaders of the US, Canada, Norway, Germany, and Uruguay, and received new ambassadors in the audience.

“Letters of credit from a king, three presidents and a governor-General were handed over yesterday by five ambassadors to H.M. the King,” noted the Royals.

They continued, “When ambassadors have now handed over their letters of credit, they have the right to act as ambassadors of their countries in Sweden.”

The ambassadors who were received in the solemn audience were: the US’s Christine Toretti, Canada’s Robert Sinclair, Kingdom of Norway’s Niels Engelschøn, Federal Republic of Germany’s Ludger Siemes, and the Republic of Uruguay’s Carlos Gitto.

In another engagement, King Carl XVI Gustaf presented a special award at Stockholm’s Concert Hall.

"Yesterday, the king handed out the Birgit Nilsson Prize to the Festival d'Aix-en-Provence during a holiday in Stockholm's Concert Hall," reported the Royal Family.

Notably, King Carl’s engagements come amid his daughter Crown Princess Victoria’s absence from the spotlight.

In the last update about the future queen, shared five days ago, the Swedish Royals noted that she concluded her official visit to the Republic of Korea alongside her husband Prince Daniel.

