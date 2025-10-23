King Charles gives major update after ‘special service’ with Pope Leo

King Charles has released the first statement after attending “special service” with Pope Leo during Italy trip.
On October 23, the British Royal Family posted exclusive pictures of the British monarch and Queen Camilla, taking part in a solemn ecumenical service alongside the Pope in the Sistine Chapel.
His Majesty wrote, “The King and Queen, accompanied by Pope Leo, have attended a special service in the Sistine Chapel, marking the joining of hands between the Catholic Church and Church of England, in a celebration of ecumenism.”
After the service, Charles became the first British monarch who prayed with a Pope in public since the Reformation in the 16th Century.
Their visit coincides with the 2025 Jubilee Year, a milestone celebrated every quarter century. Buckingham Palace describes the meeting as a “significant moment” in the ongoing dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Church of England, which Charles serves as Supreme Governor of.
The royal couple’s visit also recognizes the "ecumenical work they have undertaken and reflecting the Jubilee year’s theme of walking together as ‘Pilgrims of Hope.' "
For the key event, Camilla opted for a black silk dress by Fiona Clare, a traditional mantilla by Philip Treacy and a cross-shaped brooch that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.