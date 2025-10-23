Royal

Queen Camilla, King Charles receive prestigious titles from Pope Leo

King Charles and Queen Camilla given highest honour currently conferred by the Holy See

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |


Queen Camilla and Queen Camilla have reportedly received honourable titles by Pope Leo XIV during their state visit to Vatican.

Shortly after creating history by becoming the first monarch in 500 years to join Pope in a public prayer during an ecumenical service at the Sistine Chapel - Charles was given the title of Knight Grand Cross with Collar of the Vatican Order of Pope Pius IX.

Meanwhile, the Queen - who also joined Charles and the Pope in the prayer has been awarded the Dame Grand Cross of the Order of Pope Pius IX.

Founded in 1560, the honours awarded to the Royal couple is a papal order of knighthood and the highest honour currently conferred by the Holy See.

The cancer-stricken monarch and Camilla arrived in Rome on Wednesday, October 22, on a two-day state visit to the Holy See.

Prior to the service, Charles and Leo sat down for a private meeting in which the monarch expressed he was “so thrilled it’s possible to visit”, per Telegraph.

While posing for an official photograph, Charles joked about the “constant hazard” of the shutterbugs, to which the Pope replied, “You get used to it.”

What gifts King Charles and Pope Leo XIV exchanged in their first meeting?

As per the aforementioned outlet, King Charles gifted Leo a large silver signed photograph - an icon of St Edward the Confessor as per royal custom on state visits.

While, the Pope presented Charles a signed photograph of himself and scale version of the mosaic of “Christ Pantocrator” in the Norman Cathedral of Cefalù.

