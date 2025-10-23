King Charles breaks silence on receiving second title amid Vatican visit

King Charles has released first message after he received second title during Vatican trip with Queen Camilla.
The British monarch was honoured with the title of Royal Confrater of the basilica and abbey, which was offered with the approval of Pope Leo.
His Majesty posted exclusive pictures from the ecumenical service on Instagram and shared “special” message.
He wrote, “In the Papal Basilica and Abbey of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls, The King and Queen have attended an ecumenical service, to mark His Majesty becoming ‘Royal Confrater’ of the Abbey of St. Paul. The King sat in a specially created seat – given in honour of His Majesty becoming Royal Confrater.”
Charles added, “This gift of ‘confraternity’ – a recognition of spiritual fellowship – symbolises the historic links between the English monarchy and the Basilica and Abbey of St Paul’s Outside the Walls. It also reflects the mutual recognition between Pope Leo and His Majesty as Heads of State.”
While concluding the note, the monarch shared, "St Paul’s is recognised as the Papal Basilica where reconciliation, ecumenism and relationships across the Christian faith are celebrated. Their Majesties entered the Basilica via the Holy Door which is opened to the public every twenty-five years, during a Jubilee Year.”
Charles and Pope Leo also made history with a joint prayer, marking the first time a British monarch and pontiff had prayed together publicly in 500 years.