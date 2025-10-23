Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement amid Royal Family crisis

Princess Diana's beloved brother, Charles Earl Spencer has made a delightful announcement amid Royal Family's crisis.
Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, October 23, the ninth earl of Spencer shared photos to announce the publication of his and partner Cat Jarman's , The Rabbit Hole Book, in paperback.
Alongside the Instagram post featuring their book, two photos of him with his co-authors Reverend Richard Coles and Cat, Charles penned a heartfelt caption.
"There are 99 fresh topics for those of you who enjoyed The Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast - which we presented for a couple of years, till April: it was such fun to do…. Thank you, Cat and Richard, for a ludicrously fun collaboration," he wrote.
Charles continued, "My favourite fact from this book is that the very first crossword was composed a century ago, by a Brit living in New York, as a Christmas novelty for his readers."
"He called his invention a “Word-cross”. But one of his sub-editors assumed this was an error, and simply swapped the two words around. And that is how the word “Crossword” came in to being….99 Rabbitholes to dive down, and I hope you enjoy them all…." he added.