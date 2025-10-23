Royal

Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement amid Royal Family crisis

Prince Harry and William's uncle Earl Charles Spencer shares delightful news on Instagram

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Princess Dianas brother makes big announcement amid Royal Family crisis
Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement amid Royal Family crisis

Princess Diana's beloved brother, Charles Earl Spencer has made a delightful announcement amid Royal Family's crisis.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, October 23, the ninth earl of Spencer shared photos to announce the publication of his and partner Cat Jarman's , The Rabbit Hole Book, in paperback. 

Alongside the Instagram post featuring their book, two photos of him with his co-authors Reverend Richard Coles and Cat, Charles penned a heartfelt caption.

"There are 99 fresh topics for those of you who enjoyed The Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast - which we presented for a couple of years, till April: it was such fun to do…. Thank you, Cat and Richard, for a ludicrously fun collaboration," he wrote.

Charles continued, "My favourite fact from this book is that the very first crossword was composed a century ago, by a Brit living in New York, as a Christmas novelty for his readers."

"He called his invention a “Word-cross”. But one of his sub-editors assumed this was an error, and simply swapped the two words around. And that is how the word “Crossword” came in to being….99 Rabbitholes to dive down, and I hope you enjoy them all…." he added.

Advertisement

King Charles gives major update after ‘special service’ with Pope Leo

King Charles gives major update after ‘special service’ with Pope Leo
King Charles III breaks silence after his historic movie during Vatican City tour with Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla, King Charles receive prestigious titles from Pope Leo

Queen Camilla, King Charles receive prestigious titles from Pope Leo
King Charles and Queen Camilla given highest honour currently conferred by the Holy See

King Charles achieves historic milestone as he publicly prays with Pope

King Charles achieves historic milestone as he publicly prays with Pope
The British Monarch finally becomes first British Monarch in 500 years to pray alongside a Pope

King Carl fulfils key duties as Princess Victoria remains out of spotlight

King Carl fulfils key duties as Princess Victoria remains out of spotlight
The Swedish monarch carries out multiple engagements amid Crown Princess Victoria’s absence

Royal Family shares exclusive photos of King Charles, Queen Camilla with Pope Leo

Royal Family shares exclusive photos of King Charles, Queen Camilla with Pope Leo
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet Pope Leo XIV in the Apostolic Palace for the first time since his installation

Prince Christian takes charge as King Frederik, Queen Mary make unannounced trip

Prince Christian takes charge as King Frederik, Queen Mary make unannounced trip
King Frederik and Queen Mary paid a surprise two-day visit abroad

King Charles, Queen Camilla welcomed by Pope Leo at Apostolic Palace

King Charles, Queen Camilla welcomed by Pope Leo at Apostolic Palace
Queen Camilla and King Charles have arrived at Apostolic Palace to meet Pope Leo XIV for the first time

Princess Beatrice’s husband shares family update amid Prince Andrew’s royal fallout

Princess Beatrice’s husband shares family update amid Prince Andrew’s royal fallout
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made a surprising revelation about his new move amid Prince Andrew controversy

Prince Andrew’s explicit preferences in one-night stands exposed

Prince Andrew’s explicit preferences in one-night stands exposed
The former Duke of York’s shocking demands for casual encounters finally laid bare in new book

King Charles receives abdication call as he 'breaks the oath' for Pope Leo

King Charles receives abdication call as he 'breaks the oath' for Pope Leo
King Charles is the first British monarch after Henry VIII to publicly pray with a pope

King Charles sends subtle message about ‘unity’ amid royal family drama

King Charles sends subtle message about ‘unity’ amid royal family drama
The British Monarch made an appeal for ‘unity’ amid Prince Andrew saga

Buckingham Palace breaks silence with big news after Giuffre memoir release

Buckingham Palace breaks silence with big news after Giuffre memoir release
Prince Andrew’s late accuser Virginia Giuffre’s bombshell posthumous memoir released earlier this week