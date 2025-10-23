Prince Christian takes charge as King Frederik, Queen Mary make unannounced trip

Crown Prince Christian of Denmark has taken on royal duties in his parents’ absence as King Frederik and Queen Mary embark on an official trip abroad.
According to the Danish royal family calendar, the Danish heir, who turned 20 last week, is acting as regent on Wednesday and Thursday.
The palace has confirmed to Danish Publication, BILLED-BLADET that Christian will be a regent when the King is out of the country as Frederik and Mary are on a private stay abroad for the next few days.
However, the royal household has not provided any details about where the couple have travelled to, or whether their three youngest children, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.
The King made a last public appearance on Monday as he conducted his weekly audience at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.
Notably, Queen Mary’s absence from royal duties has raised eyebrows, as she hasn’t carried out an official engagement in two weeks.
She marked her last appearance on October 8 when she attended a meeting as part of the Queen Mary's Center's Advisory Committee at Copenhagen Town Hall, one day after attending the opening of Danish Parliament
Queen Mary will make her next public appearance on October 27 at The Royal Couple’s Awards in Randers, Denmark.
King Frederik and Queen Mary are also set to travel to Latvia on October 28 and 29 for a state visit.
It will mark their first trip to the Baltic country since the change of throne in January 2024.