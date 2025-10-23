Royal

King Charles achieves historic milestone as he publicly prays with Pope

The British Monarch finally becomes first British Monarch in 500 years to pray alongside a Pope

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |


King Charles has finally become the first monarch in 500 years to join the Pope in a public prayer.

On October 23 - the second day of their two-day state visit to the Vatican City, the King and Queen joined Pope Leo XIV in public prayer during an ecumenical service at the Sistine Chapel.

Charles joined the Pope as the Supreme Leader of the Church of England in the historic ceremony - which was part of the Papal Jubilee festivities.

Before joining the Pope in the prayer, their majesties also held a private audience at the Apostolic Palace. 

The video of the King and Queen praying publicly was shared by senior Royal correspondent Rebecca English on her Instagram stories.

Just before joining the pope in the prayer, Royal Family's official Instagram account offered fans exclusive glimpses into King and Queen's meeting with Pope Leo.

Alongside a carousel of photos of the King greeting the Pope was a caption that read, "The King and Queen have met Pope Leo XIV in the Apostolic Palace, to begin their State Visit to the Holy See."

It continued, "Their Majesties will undertake engagements with Pope Leo XIV in celebration of the 2025 Papal Jubilee. This will include a special ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel."

"Later this afternoon, The King and Queen will visit the Papal Basilica and Abbey of ‘St. Paul’s Outside the Walls’" added the caption.

