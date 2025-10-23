Royal

Queen Camilla, King Charles visit Papal Basilica, Abbey of St. Paul’s after new titles

King Charles and Queen Camilla steps out for royal outing after receiving honourable titles

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Queen Camilla, King Charles visit Papal Basilica, Abbey of St. Paul’s after new titles
Queen Camilla, King Charles visit Papal Basilica, Abbey of St. Paul’s after new titles

King Charles and Queen Camilla have stopped by Papal Basilica and Abbey of St. Paul after receiving honourable titles.

On Thursday, October 23, the royal couple visited the Papal Basilica and Abbey of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls for a service in recognition of His Majesty becoming ‘Royal Confrater’, as per royal editor of Daily Mail Rebecca.

She posted video clips of the their new outing on Instagram and shared crucial details about their royal engagement.

The caption read, “Now at the Papal Basilica and Abbey of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls for a service in recognition of His Majesty becoming ‘Royal Confrater’. The Queen in a white Anna Valentine coat dress and a gold pendant necklace (a gift from her grandchildren with their initials on)”

Their new outing comes after Charles received the title of Knight Grand Cross with Collar of the Vatican Order of Pope Pius IX.

On the other hand, Camilla was honoured with the Dame Grand Cross of the Order of Pope Pius IX.

Shortly after the couple received new titles, Royal Family posted a clip of the “special event.”

In one scene, His Majesty can be seen looking at a panting alongside Pope Leo and his wife.

As per the Palace, “Renaissance artist Raphael was commissioned by Pope Leo X in 1513 to design a set of tapestries for the Sistine Chapel. The tapestries were not created directly onto a loom. Raphael and his studio created ten full-scale drawings - called cartoons - to be sent to Brussels as models for the weavers.”

For those unversed, King Charles and Queen Camilla met Pope Leo at the Vatican for the first time since his election as the leader of the Catholic Church in May.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

King Charles breaks silence on receiving second title amid Vatican visit

King Charles breaks silence on receiving second title amid Vatican visit
King Charles receives Royal Confrater title after the ecumenical service with Queen Camilla

Prince William shares delightful message after King Charles' historic move

Prince William shares delightful message after King Charles' historic move
Prince William drops important message ahead of his apperance at the Earthshot prize Award ceremoney

King Charles and Pope Leo's joint prayer: What it means for two churches

King Charles and Pope Leo's joint prayer: What it means for two churches
King Charles and Queen Camilla joined Pope Leo XIV at the Sistine Chapel, Vatican City, for a historic prayer

Prince Louis' future title in question amid Prince Andrew scandal

Prince Louis' future title in question amid Prince Andrew scandal
Prince Andrew gave up his title of the Duke of York amid continued accusations of his association with Jeffrey Epstein

Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement amid Royal Family crisis

Princess Diana's brother makes big announcement amid Royal Family crisis
Prince Harry and William's uncle Earl Charles Spencer shares delightful news on Instagram

King Charles gives major update after ‘special service’ with Pope Leo

King Charles gives major update after ‘special service’ with Pope Leo
King Charles III breaks silence after his historic movie during Vatican City tour with Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla, King Charles receive prestigious titles from Pope Leo

Queen Camilla, King Charles receive prestigious titles from Pope Leo
King Charles and Queen Camilla given highest honour currently conferred by the Holy See

King Charles achieves historic milestone as he publicly prays with Pope

King Charles achieves historic milestone as he publicly prays with Pope
The British Monarch finally becomes first British Monarch in 500 years to pray alongside a Pope

King Carl fulfils key duties as Princess Victoria remains out of spotlight

King Carl fulfils key duties as Princess Victoria remains out of spotlight
The Swedish monarch carries out multiple engagements amid Crown Princess Victoria’s absence

Royal Family shares exclusive photos of King Charles, Queen Camilla with Pope Leo

Royal Family shares exclusive photos of King Charles, Queen Camilla with Pope Leo
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet Pope Leo XIV in the Apostolic Palace for the first time since his installation

Prince Christian takes charge as King Frederik, Queen Mary make unannounced trip

Prince Christian takes charge as King Frederik, Queen Mary make unannounced trip
King Frederik and Queen Mary paid a surprise two-day visit abroad

King Charles, Queen Camilla welcomed by Pope Leo at Apostolic Palace

King Charles, Queen Camilla welcomed by Pope Leo at Apostolic Palace
Queen Camilla and King Charles have arrived at Apostolic Palace to meet Pope Leo XIV for the first time