Queen Camilla, King Charles visit Papal Basilica, Abbey of St. Paul’s after new titles

King Charles and Queen Camilla have stopped by Papal Basilica and Abbey of St. Paul after receiving honourable titles.
On Thursday, October 23, the royal couple visited the Papal Basilica and Abbey of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls for a service in recognition of His Majesty becoming ‘Royal Confrater’, as per royal editor of Daily Mail Rebecca.
She posted video clips of the their new outing on Instagram and shared crucial details about their royal engagement.
The caption read, “Now at the Papal Basilica and Abbey of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls for a service in recognition of His Majesty becoming ‘Royal Confrater’. The Queen in a white Anna Valentine coat dress and a gold pendant necklace (a gift from her grandchildren with their initials on)”
Their new outing comes after Charles received the title of Knight Grand Cross with Collar of the Vatican Order of Pope Pius IX.
On the other hand, Camilla was honoured with the Dame Grand Cross of the Order of Pope Pius IX.
Shortly after the couple received new titles, Royal Family posted a clip of the “special event.”
In one scene, His Majesty can be seen looking at a panting alongside Pope Leo and his wife.
As per the Palace, “Renaissance artist Raphael was commissioned by Pope Leo X in 1513 to design a set of tapestries for the Sistine Chapel. The tapestries were not created directly onto a loom. Raphael and his studio created ten full-scale drawings - called cartoons - to be sent to Brussels as models for the weavers.”
For those unversed, King Charles and Queen Camilla met Pope Leo at the Vatican for the first time since his election as the leader of the Catholic Church in May.