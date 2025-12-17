Disney+ launches dedicated app for Meta Quest headsets

Sci-Tech
Disney+ has officially launched an app for Meta Quest headsets, aiming to expand the limited selection of native movie streaming apps accessible on Horizon OS alongside Amazon Prime Video.

Previously, Disney+ content was only available via the Quest browser, the new dedicated app that provides an immersive viewing experience.

The Disney+ Meta Quest app supports 4K resolution streaming with HDR, with more than 100 titles accessible at great quality.

Moreover, users can install shows directly to their headsets, allowing users to view videos offline during travel.

A standout feature is support for IMAX content in its original aspect ratios, including 1.90:1 and the taller 1.43:1 that are difficult to view properly on standard televisions.

The app is compatible with Meta Quest 3, Quest 3S, and Quest 2 headsets.

However, the recently launched app lacks 3D playback features. In contrast, Disney+’s Apple Vision Pro app, launched in 2024, includes 3D support.

According to Meta, the Quest version is currently only accessible to US users, with further plans for a broader launch in the near future.

To access the latest app, users are required to have an active Disney+ subscription, which is available for $18.99 per month, or $11.99 for the ad-supported tier.

