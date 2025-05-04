Sydney Sweeney, MGK fuel speculation with intimate Las Vegas outing

Entertainment

'Anyone But You' actress spotted in a cosy mood during her outing with the 'Home' singer

  • May 04, 2025
Sydney Sweeney sparked fresh romance rumors after being spotted sharing an intimate moment with Machine Gun Kelly during a night out in Las Vegas.

According to an exclusive video obtained by Page Six, the newly-single actress spotted in a cosy mood as she hugged and got close to the 35-year-old rocker.

The Euphoria actress showcased her long toned legs in a denim mini skirt, which she paired with a white tank top.

On the other hand, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, sported a pair of baggy denim jeans and a red tank top.

Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney were spotted chatting intermittently during the grand opening of the Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, hosted by Tao Hospitality Group.

In a video they can be seen leaned into each other to converse while exchanging smiles during the event,

Notably, the Anyone But You actress and the Home singer have known each other since sharing a screen together in the 2021 film Downfalls High.

Sydney Sweeney, MGK past relationships:

Sweeney and MGK's recent cosy outing came after The White Lotus star called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino before officially parted ways with him for good in March.

Meanwhile, MGK has called it quits with Megan Fox in November 2024, before welcoming their baby girl in March.

