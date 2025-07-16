‘Stranger Things’ drops chilling season 5 trailer: ‘Everything has led to this’

Netflix has dropped the highly anticipated trailer for Stranger Things Season 5, offering fans a chilling glimpse into the show's epic final chapter.
Taking to Instagram account on Wednesday, the official account of the thrilling series released the spine-chilling first trailer of the upcoming season.
Season 5’s first look brings back familiar faces, including Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and the rest of the Hawkins crew as they prepare for one last battle against the sinister forces of the Upside Down.
The trailer was released along with a caption, “Every battle has led to this, the Stranger Things 5 teaser is HERE!”
The official synopsis for Stranger Things 5 reads, “Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown.”
It added, “Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”
The upcoming season brings back the main cast, including, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sink as Max Mayfield, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna and more.
New cast members include Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and Linda Hamilton in a mystery role.
Stranger Things Season 5 will be released in three parts, with Part 1 premiering on Netflix on November 26, 2025.
The part 2 will drop on Christmas Day, and the final installment is set to release on New Year’s Eve.