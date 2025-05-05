Handwashing habits in US under scrutiny: Survey reveals shocking results

New survey has revealed that Americans still stuggles with the hand hygiene.
According to CNN, a new survey that found nearly half of its respondents forget or choose not to wash their hands at key times, such as after visiting grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops and health care settings including a doctor’s office or hospital.
The survey, funded by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, did find that 33% of participants wash their hands more now than they did during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sixty-two percent of participants correctly answered that washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds is the method that most effectively reduces the spread of germs, while 13% thought less time would be enough and 24% believed more time is needed.
The top three situations that prompted respondents to wash their hands were using the bathroom, handling food and handling human or animal waste.
But only 30% of participants said they were most likely to wash their hands after sneezing or coughing, “which is concerning given how easily respiratory diseases such as influenza … can spread,” the report added.
Notably, it was also found that men were more likely than women to not wash their hands at important times and to think handwashing requires less time.