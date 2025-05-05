Entertainment

David Beckham 'turns down' reunion with Brooklyn, Nicola amid family rift

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's kids have been involved in a family rift since last month

  • May 05, 2025
David Beckham has reportedly refused to mend a broken relationship with his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz after skipping his 50th birthday bash.

The couple did not extend their heartiest birthday wishes to the former English footballer on social media, seemingly now seeking reconciliation.

According to a report by TMZ, an insider recently revealed that Brooklyn and his life partner privately asked David and his renowned fashion designer partner, Victoria Beckham, to have an intimate meet-up before the athlete's special day, but they ultimately "turned down" the request.

The duo, who landed in London last week, explained their only option was to mark their father’s birthday at the Core restaurant in Notting Hill on Saturday.

As per the tipster, the idea was "rebuffed" by the President of Inter Miami CF who refused to celebrate on their demands.

The source additionally stated that instead of joining their parents at the star-studded event Brooklyn and Nicola, who tied the knot on April 9, 2022, sent their wishes privately.

However, Victoria has not even included the two in her moving homage to David on her official Instagram.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's family feud speculations:

The family feud speculations emerged last month when Brooklyn deliberately did not wish her mother her 51st birthday celebration on social media.

At the time, several reports claimed that Brooklyn had been distancing himself from his family due to his brother Romeo Beckham’s current girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, whom he briefly dated before marrying Nicola.

Despite the rumors, neither David Beckham nor Victoria Beckham have responded to the ongoing feud speculations between Romeo and Brooklyn.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham shares four kids: 

For those unaware, the power couple, who exchanged marital vows in 1999, shares four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham. 

