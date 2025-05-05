Princess Charlotte channels Princess Kate at VE Day event with impressive move

Royal

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate

  • May 05, 2025
Princess Kate has the best daughter ever!

At Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) event on Monday, May 5, Princess Charlotte was spotted sharing a sweet moment with her mom, the Princess of Wales, as they joined other Royals in central London.

For the celebrations, Kate Middleton slipped into a sophisticated mulberry purple coat dress that she repurposed, and paired it with a matching hat.

Meanwhile, Charlotte, who has been seen channeling her beloved mom on multiple occasions, once again followed in Kate’s footsteps by making an impressive move – recreating her previous look for the VE Day event.

The young Princess, who recently turned 10, looked as lovely as ever in blue and green coat that she previously wore during 2024’s Christmas morning service in Sandringham, reported Daily Mail.

In the new photos, Charlotte’s coat, which was previously knee-length, appeared to be slightly shorter.

Princess Charlotte turns 10:

Prince William and Princess Kate’s only daughter marked her 10th birthday just three days back on May 2, 2025.

On her special day, Kensington Palace released an adorable portrait of the young Royal on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram account with a loving wish that read, “Happy 10th Birthday Princess Charlotte!”

The sweet photograph was captured by none other than her beloved mother Kate Middleton.

