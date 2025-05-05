Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on Mbappé revealed in surprising comparison by ex- rival

A surprising comparison has been made recently between Kylian Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo by former Ligue 1 rival Jorge Sampaoli.
It’s true that Mbappé has often called Ronaldo his idol and he grew up admiring him.
Beside this, people have seen many things that are similar between Mbappé and Ronaldo which suggest that Mbappé is following in Ronaldo’s footsteps.
One similarity can be seen in the fact that Mbappé, like Ronaldo, joined Real Madrid and moved from the famous French club Paris Saint-Germain to Spain, following Ronaldo's path.
Not only this, Mbappé now wears the No 9 jersey that CR7 once wore at Real Madrid.
But there is no doubt that Mbappé has made a name for himself and today is regarded as one of the best players in the world.
What did Jorge Sampaoli say?
“Mbappe struggles a little more. I compare him more to Cristiano, a player who is always thinking about himself and the goal. And in Paris, he was decisive on the left, as a winger in the number 9," Sampaoli said as per GOAL.
Sampaoli also compared another major player, Lamine Yamal, to Messi, saying, "We were talking about Lamine [Yamal], who can be compared to Messi because he has individualism and also a connection with otherness."
Mbappé helped Real Madrid win a close match against Celta Vigo on Sunday, May 4, with his excellent performance.
What's next for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid is scheduled to play against Barcelona in highly anticipated match called El Clasico, which will take place on May 11.
If they win their fifth straight league match, they will be just one point behind Barcelona, with three games remaining in the season.