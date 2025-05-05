Sports

Ezio Auditore to return in new Assassin's Creed game soon

All servers will launch collaboration events at same time, ensuring equality and unified progress

  • by Web Desk
  • May 05, 2025
Ezio Auditore, a Fictional character, is claimed as the most iconic and recognisable Assassin’s Creed character ever.

Notably, recently it was announced that Ezio Auditore and the two lead characters from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will appear in Reverse: 1999 in a franchise-first global collaboration.

This crossover event is set to arrive in August 2025, giving fans a way to control the legendary Ezio once again in an all-new way.

Reverse: 1999 comes from Bluepoch Games, a studio that recently collaborated with Ubisoft to make this historic collaboration possible.

In a press release, “The partnership between Reverse: 1999 and the Assassin’s Creed franchise marks the first-ever globally synched version of Reverse: 1999. All servers will launch the collaboration events at the same time, ensuring equality and unified progress of rewards for players worldwide.”

“Legendary Assassin’s Creed 2-character Ezio will make his debut in Reverse: 1999 during the collaboration. Each of the two phases of this crossover event will bring a fresh new story to the time-travelling game.”

The partnership will be split into two phases:

Phase I: Players will unfold the story in Renaissance Florence, following Vertin and her allies to follow cryptic clues across the streets of 15th-century Italy.

Phase II: The story shifts to mythic ancient Greece, where Vertin’s team gets caught in familiar events from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

To note, Reverse: 1999. will be launched on iOS, Google Play, and PC this August.

