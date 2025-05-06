Barbie maker Mattel warns of high toy prices due to tariffs

Barbie maker Mattel says it will put up the prices of some of its toys in the US as President Donald Trump's tariffs increase its costs.
According to BBC, the firm also says it will cut the number of products it makes in China for the American market.
At the same time, car making giant Ford says the levies will cost it about $1.5bn (£1.13bn) this year.
They join a growing list of big businesses warning about the impact of US tariffs on their companies and the wider economy.
"Given the volatile macroeconomic environment and evolving US tariff landscape, it is difficult to predict consumer spending, and Mattel's US sales in the remainder of the year and holiday season," Mattel said as it updated investors on its financial performance.
The US accounts for about half of Mattel's global toy sales. It imports around 20% of its goods sold there from China.
The company said it plans to reduce those Chinese imports to the US to below 15% by next year.
Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has imposed new import taxes of up to 145% on goods from China.
His administration said last month that when the new tariffs are added on to existing ones, the levies on some Chinese goods could reach 245%.
China has hit back with a 125% tax on products from the US.
Apart from China, Mattel imports products – including Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars – from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.