YouTube tests discounted premium plan for two persons

YouTube is reportedly testing a new two-person Premium subscription plan in select countries.
Speaking to TechCrunch, the company revealed on Monday, May 5, 2025, that the tier is being piloted in India, France, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.
A YouTube spokesperson stated, “We’re experimenting with new ways to provide greater flexibility and value to our YouTube Premium subscribers, including offering a two-person Premium plan option in some countries, allowing two people to share a subscription at a reduced cost.”
YouTube to provide discounted two-person premium subscription
YouTube’s new plan will allow two people who live together to access Premium for a discounted price.
The plan is aimed at people who want the benefits of YouTube Premium, such as ad-free viewing and background play, without committing to a full family plan.
Additionally, the new plan would allow it to increase its subscriber numbers and potentially earn more revenue.
Meanwhile, people who may have cancelled their premium plans after price hikes in recent years may decide to sign up for the discounted two-person plan.
The test launch comes as Google-owned YouTube has been working to diversify its subscription offerings.
In March, YouTube launched a new premium subscription tier called “Premium Lite” that lets users watch “most” videos ad-free for $7.99 per month.
The plan is currently available in the United States, Australia, Germany, and Thailand.
It is worth noting that it is unknown when or if YouTube plans to roll out the two-person Premium plan more widely in additional countries.