Elon Musk’s X temporarily pauses encrypted DMs feature

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) has temporarily paused its encrypted direct messaging (DMs) feature as it requires some improvement.
This unexpected suspension of encrypted DMs comes amidst current speculation regarding “XChat,” a rumoured chat platform from the microblogging site.
Taking to X, its engineering team said that while users can still view their existing encrypted messages, they won’t be able to share the latest ones for now.
However, it did not mention the feature’s restoration timeline.
“Starting today we will be pausing the encrypted DMs feature while we work on improving. You will still be able to access your encrypted DMs, but won’t be able to send new ones,” X’s engineering team stated.
It is pertinent to mention that after the tech billionaire Musk acquired X, he established bold goals to revamp direct messaging, aiming to outdo privacy-oriented services such as Signal.
For those unaware, Twitter4 rolled out encrypted DMs in 2023, but it was only available for verified users. The feature consisted of a few limitations such as the lack of support for group chats and they were only limited to text and links.