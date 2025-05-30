Sci-Tech

Elon Musk’s X temporarily pauses encrypted DMs feature

This expected suspension of encrypted DMs comes amidst current speculation regarding 'XChat'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Elon Musk’s X temporarily pauses encrypted DMs feature

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) has temporarily paused its encrypted direct messaging (DMs) feature as it requires some improvement.

This unexpected suspension of encrypted DMs comes amidst current speculation regarding “XChat,” a rumoured chat platform from the microblogging site.

Taking to X, its engineering team said that while users can still view their existing encrypted messages, they won’t be able to share the latest ones for now.

However, it did not mention the feature’s restoration timeline.

“Starting today we will be pausing the encrypted DMs feature while we work on improving. You will still be able to access your encrypted DMs, but won’t be able to send new ones,” X’s engineering team stated.

It is pertinent to mention that after the tech billionaire Musk acquired X, he established bold goals to revamp direct messaging, aiming to outdo privacy-oriented services such as Signal.

For those unaware, Twitter4 rolled out encrypted DMs in 2023, but it was only available for verified users. The feature consisted of a few limitations such as the lack of support for group chats and they were only limited to text and links.

Perplexity’s releases Labs to create spreadsheets, dashboards, and more
Perplexity’s releases Labs to create spreadsheets, dashboards, and more
Perplexity Labs is currently available on the web, iOS, and Android
YouTube Short users will get Google Lens for improved user experience
YouTube Short users will get Google Lens for improved user experience
Lens will show visual matches and browse results applied over the Shorts
Elon Musk aims to launch Mars mission by 2026 despite starship setbacks
Elon Musk aims to launch Mars mission by 2026 despite starship setbacks
World’s richest man Musk, plans to send uncrewed mission to the Red Planet by the end of 2026
Grammarly receives billion-dollar funding from General Catalyst
Grammarly receives billion-dollar funding from General Catalyst
The writing assistant startup, Grammarly, has secured $1 billion investment from a venture capital company
WhatsApp working on 'Logout Option' for main devices: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp working on 'Logout Option' for main devices: Here’s how it works
With this feature, WhatsApp aims to provide advanced experience to users without any issue
Google announces a new AI model to translate sign language
Google announces a new AI model to translate sign language
SignGemma can function without requiring Internet, making it suitable to use in areas with limited connectivity
Instagram fixes battery drainage issue in Android devices
Instagram fixes battery drainage issue in Android devices
Google reported that the battery drain problem impacted pixel models is due to an Instagram update
Apple Logic Pro updates beat making for iPad and Mac: What's inside
Apple Logic Pro updates beat making for iPad and Mac: What's inside
Users can choose to apply individual effects or add new parts before combining them again in Logic Pro app
Apple latest news: iOS 26 to launch at WWDC, skipping iOS 19
Apple latest news: iOS 26 to launch at WWDC, skipping iOS 19
Apple is said to be making this change to bring 'consistency to its branding'
Spotify updates podcast discovery with advanced features: What’s inside
Spotify updates podcast discovery with advanced features: What’s inside
Spotify also plans to launch new tools for podcast creators to recommend content and interact with their fans
Nvidia warns of risks from US-China tensions despite sales growth
Nvidia warns of risks from US-China tensions despite sales growth
Jensen Huang hails Donald Trump’s potential shift on AI chip export rules
Google Photos gets the latest AI editor for it's 10th birthday
Google Photos gets the latest AI editor for it's 10th birthday
Google Photos has introduced a significant update in the user interface (UI)