Sci-Tech

DeepSeek brings R1 update to outdo Google, OpenAI

DeepSeek is likely to launch a successor, R2, in the near future

  • by Web Desk
  • |
DeepSeek brings R1 update to outdo Google, OpenAI
DeepSeek brings R1 update to outdo Google, OpenAI

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has introduced a significant upgrade to its R1 reasoning model, aiming to outdo major artificial intelligence (AI) players such as OpenAI and Google.

The updated variant, R1-0528, enhances reasoning depth and inference capabilities, resolving complex queries within the blink of an eye and narrowing the limitations with OpenAI’s o3 models and Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro.

In response, renowned Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent have introduced models that claim to outperform DeepSeek’s.

Since DeepSeek R1’s release in January, it gained significant attention, impacting tech shares outside China and challenging assumptions regarding the resources needed for AI development.

DeepSeek's latest update to R1 minimises misleading outputs

The Chinese AI platform said that the update minimises misleading outputs by nearly half in tasks, including rewriting and summarising.

The model is able to perform a variety of tasks such as code generation, role-playing, and more, while offering strong results in programming, maths, and more.

In addition, the company applied the reasoning process from R1-0528 to improve Alibaba’s Qwen 3 8B Base model, enhancing its performance by over 10%. The company further highlighted the significance of this advancement for academic research of smaller AI models.

This significant update follows efforts by competitors such as Google and OpenAI to offer lower-cost, more accessible AI solutions.

Notably, the company is likely to launch a successor, R2, in the near future.

X’s latest DM feature, XChat, now available for beta
X’s latest DM feature, XChat, now available for beta
XChat aims to be a powerful variant of X’s existing direct messages (DM) feature
Gemini now able to automatically summarise your long emails
Gemini now able to automatically summarise your long emails
Gemini's latest feature is currently only accessible for emails in the English language
Elon Musk’s X temporarily pauses encrypted DMs feature
Elon Musk’s X temporarily pauses encrypted DMs feature
This expected suspension of encrypted DMs comes amidst current speculation regarding 'XChat'
Perplexity’s releases Labs to create spreadsheets, dashboards, and more
Perplexity’s releases Labs to create spreadsheets, dashboards, and more
Perplexity Labs is currently available on the web, iOS, and Android
YouTube Short users will get Google Lens for improved user experience
YouTube Short users will get Google Lens for improved user experience
Lens will show visual matches and browse results applied over the Shorts
Elon Musk aims to launch Mars mission by 2026 despite starship setbacks
Elon Musk aims to launch Mars mission by 2026 despite starship setbacks
World’s richest man Musk, plans to send uncrewed mission to the Red Planet by the end of 2026
Grammarly receives billion-dollar funding from General Catalyst
Grammarly receives billion-dollar funding from General Catalyst
The writing assistant startup, Grammarly, has secured $1 billion investment from a venture capital company
WhatsApp working on 'Logout Option' for main devices: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp working on 'Logout Option' for main devices: Here’s how it works
With this feature, WhatsApp aims to provide advanced experience to users without any issue
Google announces a new AI model to translate sign language
Google announces a new AI model to translate sign language
SignGemma can function without requiring Internet, making it suitable to use in areas with limited connectivity
Instagram fixes battery drainage issue in Android devices
Instagram fixes battery drainage issue in Android devices
Google reported that the battery drain problem impacted pixel models is due to an Instagram update
Apple Logic Pro updates beat making for iPad and Mac: What's inside
Apple Logic Pro updates beat making for iPad and Mac: What's inside
Users can choose to apply individual effects or add new parts before combining them again in Logic Pro app
Apple latest news: iOS 26 to launch at WWDC, skipping iOS 19
Apple latest news: iOS 26 to launch at WWDC, skipping iOS 19
Apple is said to be making this change to bring 'consistency to its branding'