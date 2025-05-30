Gemini now able to automatically summarise your long emails

Sci-Tech

Gemini's latest feature is currently only accessible for emails in the English language

Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, has now released email summary cards that will appear at the top of emails.

The company officially announced on Thursday that its users would no longer be required to click an option for summarising an email with artificial intelligence(AI). Rather, the AI-powered tool will help you automatically summarise the content whenever it is required.

Last year, the launch of Gemini in the side panel of Gmail enabled users to summarise their long email threads with other tools like those to draft email messages and more.

Google has introduced the latest AI-powered feature in Gmail called email summary cards, where Gemini summarises the main points of long emails and updates the summary as replies come in.

This significant update reflects the increasing incorporation of AI into daily services; however, users have raised concerns regarding reliability.

Google’s AI Overviews and the company's AI summaries have both made significant mistakes, sparking criticism.

The latest Gmail feature may be switched on or off by default based on the user’s region (disabled by default in the EU, UK, Switzerland, and Japan). Users can manage the setting under Gmail’s “Smart features,” and workplace admins can control access through the Admin console.

Availability

Notably, the feature is currently only accessible for emails in the English language.

