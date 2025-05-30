Perplexity’s releases Labs to create spreadsheets, dashboards, and more

Perplexity, the AI-powered search engine launched the Perplexity Labs, a tool that efficiently crafts reports, spreadsheets, dashboards, and more.
The recently launched tool can conduct research and analysis within a couple of minutes by using tools like web search, code execution, and chart and image creation to craft reports and visualizations.
Perplexity launches Perplexity Labs
Perplexity Labs is able to create engaging web apps, write code to structure data, apply formulas, and create documents.
“Perplexity Labs can help you complete a variety of work and personal projects. Labs is designed to invest more time — 10 minutes or longer — and leverage additional tools [to accomplish tasks], such as advanced file generation and mini-app creation,” according to Perplexity.
All files created during a Perplexity Labs workflow, including charts, images, and code files are appropriately organised in a tab to install and view.
In addition, the company’s discussions are currently underway to increase up to $1 billion in capital orm investors at an $18 billion valuation.
Availability
Perplexity released the latest tool on the web, iOS, and Android, with plans for broader expansion in the near future for Mac and Windows.