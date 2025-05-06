Nuts and seeds do not increase the risk of diverticulitis, study reveals

A recent study found that individuals suffering from diverticulitis are not required to eliminate seeds, nuts, and popcorn from their daily diet to control their digestive condition.
Research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine revealed that nuts and seeds do not increase the risk of diverticulitis.
Lead researcher, a gastroenterologist with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Dr. Anne Peery stated, “Our findings refute the widely held belief that dietary intake of particulate matter [like nuts or seeds] should be avoided to prevent diverticulitis.”
However, patients can significantly reduce their risk of diverticulitis by adopting healthy dietary habits, researchers found.
Diverticula are small, irregular pouches that bulge outward from the walls of the large intestine, also called the colon.
What is diverticulitis?
The inflammation of irregular building pouches is known as Diverticulitis which may lead to severe complications, including vomiting, cramping, constipation, nausea, and more.
Researchers assess government survey data from nearly 30,000 U.S. aged between 35 to 74 who filled out diet questionnaires every two to three years from 2003 to 2022.
The study found no association between the women’s consumption of seeds, nuts, and popcorn and their risk of diverticulitis.
Researchers further found a 23% reduced risk of diverticulitis if they follow a similar eating pattern to the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet.
Moreover, they found a 22% reduced risk with the Healthy Eating Index, 9% reduced risk with the Alternative Mediterranean Diet, and more.
Researchers said, “Recent evidence has suggested that gut microbiome composition and corresponding metabolic profile are altered in diverticulitis, adding another potential mediator to the relationship between diet and diverticulitis."
Females suffering from diverticulitis tend to be older or current smokers, heavy alcohol consumers, and obese.