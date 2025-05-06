Prince William, Kate leave Charlotte, Louis behind for special veteran party 

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton seemingly left behind their two kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for the special Buckingham Palace high tea party.
Despite attending the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside the Palace on Monday, May 5th, the kids were absent from the reception for veterans.
However, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest son, Prince George, was allowed to attend the prestigious gathering inside the Palace.
For those unaware, being a Patron of the Royal British Legion, King Charles and his life partner, Queen Camilla, hosted a tea party for veterans and members of the Second World War generation after leading the entire Royal Family for the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations.
GB News reported that around 50 veterans attended the special reception at Buckingham Palace alongside the monarch, his wife, Princess Anne, her husband, Timothy Laurence, Prince Edward, and Duchess Sophie.
King Charles and Queen Camilla did not invite following British Royal members for VE Day 80th anniversary:
Apart from Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, several royal members were reportedly not invited to the 80th anniversary celebrations, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew, his former wife and Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
As of now, it is not clear that despite attending the Easter services at the Windsor Castle last month why Prince Andrew and his family missed the VE Day celebrations at Buckingham Palace.
Neither Prince William nor Kate Middleton has revealed the real reason behind Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's absence from Buckingham Palace.